Delegation of diplomats visiting Jodhpur to gain insight into party's LS poll campaign: BJP

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The BJP on Monday said a seven-member delegation of diplomats from various missions in India is on a visit to Jodhpur in Rajasthan to get a first-hand insight into the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

The delegation comprised diplomatic representatives from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russian Federation and Suriname, the BJP said.

"A seven-member delegation of diplomats from various missions in India are on a visit to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, from April 22 to April 24 to experience and get first-hand insight of the election campaign of the BJP," the party’s in-charge for its foreign affairs department Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a statement He said similar delegations have earlier "successfully experienced" the BJP’s campaigns during state elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in late 2022 as well as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in November 2023.

"This is part of the 'KNOW BJP' initiative launched by party national president J P Nadda on the 43rd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Chauthaiwale said, adding, "The BJP plans to take similar delegations during upcoming phases of the general elections."