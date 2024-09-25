Delegation of diplomats visiting Kashmir to witness elections

New Delhi: Senior diplomats from the US, Norway, Singapore and many other countries are visiting Kashmir on Wednesday to witness the ongoing assembly elections.

The delegation comprised diplomats from Delhi-based missions of the US, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa , Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria and the Philippines, people familiar with the matter said.

Most of the embassies are represented by their Charge d'affaires and deputy chief of missions, they said.

Others are represented by political officers at minister-counselor and counselor ranks.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats in the first phase was held on September 18 while polling for 26 seats in the second phase is underway on Wednesday. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.