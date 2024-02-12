Delegation of former BJP MLAs calls on LG, projects various issues of SC community

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) A delegation of former BJP legislators on Monday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and projected various issues of the Scheduled Caste community, an official spokesman said.

The members of the delegation led by former minister D K Manyal discussed with the lieutenant governor the efforts of the administration for all-round development of the SC community, the spokesman said.

He said the delegation expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lieutenant governor led Jammu and Kashmir administration for ensuring social justice, empowerment of women, youth and socio-economic upliftment of the community.

They apprised the lieutenant governor of various welfare issues of the Scheduled Caste community including reservation in promotion, comprehensive transfer policy for Jammu-based SC employees posted in Kashmir, enhancement in reservation quota and reservation of One Lok Sabha seat for SC community in J&K, the spokesman said.

He said the delegation also put forth the issue of compensation to all owners of the land situated across the defence wire on India- Pakistan border in the UT, land ownership rights to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir refugees, displaced persons and west Pakistan refugees, and extension of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits.

The lieutenant governor assured the former legislators of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands projected by them during the interaction.

Besides Manyal, the other members of the delegation were former MLAs K L Bhagat, Prof G R Bhagat, Neelam Langeh and Kuldeep Kumar, and District Development Council (DDC) member Dharminder Kumar. PTI TAS AS AS