Delegation of J-K students' body meets Srinagar MP at AMU campus

Aligarh (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A delegation from the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) met Srinagar MP Agha Mehdi at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus here.

The delegation, led by JKSA president Zubair Reshi, highlighted the problems of students faced by students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during its meeting with the MP on Tuesday.

He was asked to urge the central and UT governments to create a special package to empower students and improve their access to higher education.

In a press statement issued by the association's national convenor, Nasir Khuehami, the delegation formally requested the MP to advocate for the establishment of an off-campus centre of AMU in Jammu and Kashmir. This would be similar to existing centers in Kerala and West Bengal.

They also appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir government to seek reservations for students from the border region at AMU, citing the difficulties faced by those affected by conflict and shelling, the statement added.

The MP assured the delegation that he would press both the state and central governments to address their demands at the earliest.