Delegation of Japan Innovation Party meets Kharge

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A delegation of leaders of Japan Innovation Party on Monday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who asserted that the close bond of friendship between India and Japan has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong economic, cultural and civilisational ties.

"Delighted to meet a delegation of leaders of Japan Innovation Party represented by Baba Nobuyuki, Member of Parliament, Aoyogi Hitoshi, Member of Parliament, Yanagase Hirofumi, Member of Parliament, Kaneko Michihito, Member of Parliament and Ueno Makoto, Secretary, Nippon Ishin no Kai," Kharge said in a post on X after the meeting.

India and Japan share 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' and this close bond of friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong economic, cultural and civilizational ties, he said.

"We are happy that September-October 2024 has been designated as 'Japan Month' with the objective of advancing bilateral relations between India and Japan across multiple areas, including politics, security, economics and culture," Kharge said.

The meeting was also attended by former Union minister Anand Sharma.