Delegation of judges from England visits Delhi High Court

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A delegation of judges from England observed the proceedings of the Delhi High Court on Thursday, as they sat together with Acting Chief Justice Manmohan on the bench.

Master of the Rolls Sir Geoffrey Vos and Justice Cheema Grubb as well as Justice Johnson, both judges of the High Court in England, joined the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, shortly before the lunch hour.

"We have a delegation of judges from England and Wales with us," said Justice Manmohan as he introduced the visiting dignitaries.

Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, who was present in the court for a hearing, extended a warm welcome to the foreign judges.

Amy Shaw, the CEO of the Judicial Office in England, also accompanied the delegation which closely observed the functioning of the Delhi High Court, its use of technology as well as the workings of its Intellectual Property Rights Division.