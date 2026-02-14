Delegation of Kerala BJP leaders on study tour of Gujarat, meets CM Patel

Gandhinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) A delegation of newly elected BJP councillors, panchayat representatives and party office-bearers from Kerala on Saturday met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The 11-member delegation, led by Kerala state BJP vice-president K Soman, is on a study tour of Gujarat, BJP spokesperson Prashant Vala said in a statement.

“Bharatiya Janata Party has recently achieved a resounding victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation,” Patel said on X after meeting the delegation.

Under the ‘BJP for Viksit Keralam’ initiative, the newly elected councillors, panchayat representatives and party office bearers from Kerala are on a study visit to Gujarat, said the CM. It was a pleasure to interact with them in Gandhinagar, he said in the post.

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Gujarat has achieved remarkable success in urban development, viewing urbanisation not as a challenge but as an opportunity. This approach has opened a new chapter of ease of living for citizens,” Patel added.

The visit by the delegation to Gujarat, a “role model” in development, will inspire fresh ideas and renewed energy for building a Viksit Kerala, Patel added. PTI PD NR