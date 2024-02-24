Delegation of Sharad Pawar faction under Sule meets Ajit Pawar to discuss water woes

Pune, Feb 24 (PTI) A delegation of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar led by Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to discuss water woes.

The delegation, which met the Deputy CM at Circuit House here, included MLAs Rohit Pawar and Rajesh Tope.

"Water for drinking and irrigation are serious issues. I met Ajit Pawar to apprise him about the water crisis in my constituency (Baramati in Pune district). Rajesh Tope also met him to discuss issues of his area (Ghansawangi)," Sule said after the meeting.

"There is nothing more to interpret about the meeting. I also meet BJP ministers in Delhi. Ujani and Nazare dams in my constituency are running out of water. I urged the state government to take relief measures," she told reporters.

Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar said Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune district, had agreed to release water from Kukadi reservoir from March 1.

"My Assembly area gets water from Kukadi reservoir so I made this request, which was accepted by the Deputy CM," he said.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Since then the relations between the two factions have been acrimonious.

There is also speculation that Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar may contest the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati against Sule. PTI COR BNM BNM