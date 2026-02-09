Delegation of Sri Lanka's JVP meets Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) A delegation representing Sri Lanka's Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), led by its General Secretary Tilvin Silva, paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Silva shared his admiration for Gujarat's remarkable progress and thanked the Central and state governments for Gujarat's contribution in providing the sacred relics of Lord Buddha for an exhibition held in Colombo, according to an official release.

JVP is a chief constituent of Sri Lanka's ruling National People's Power coalition.

CM Patel expressed confidence that India-Sri Lanka relations have strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the meeting would be productive in giving renewed momentum to the long-standing historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

"He emphasised that Gujarat, being a policy-driven state, offers a range of sector-specific policies from which Sri Lanka could benefit. He also advocated mutual coordination between the State Government and Sri Lanka in areas of shared interest," the release stated.

The members discussed and deliberated on strategies to encourage more people from Gujarat to visit Sri Lanka for tourism.

Silva also appreciated India's consistent support to Sri Lanka during times of need, including assistance in infrastructure development, it said.

Patel extended an invitation for Sri Lanka to participate as a partner country in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027. PTI KA NSK