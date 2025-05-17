Delegation on Operation Sindoor aim to counter Pakistan's propaganda: Baijayant Panda

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) BJP leader Baijayant Panda, who is among the MPs leading seven all-party delegations to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism, said that the nation gave a befitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor.

Days after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, which came as India's response targeting terror infrastructure across the border, the Union government has announced that it will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council, to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will be heading a delegation each.

Panda said after India's befitting reply through Operation Sindoor, this outreach programme is aimed at countering the Pakistani propaganda against India.

"We taught a costly lesson to Pakistan with Operation Sindoor. The way they have been supporting terrorism and their training happens there," Panda said.

He said that Pakistan conducted the attacks and India gave a befitting reply.

"But the propaganda they (Pakistan) have been doing since Independence, an answer should be given to that as well," Panda told PTI.

"There is a unity in India, be it ruling parties or the Opposition parties. We are united in the national interest and have spoken in one voice. We will hold discussions with the media and intellectuals in those countries as well," he said.

Panda said Pakistan is able to shelter terrorists because the international community is not paying attention to this.

"This outreach is necessary... We also need to answer to the narratives that they create... Leaders from all the parties going together in delegations will give a strong message," he said.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the delegation will convey the collective thinking of India to the world.

"I got the information that I am appointed as the leader of one delegation. It is the far-sighted thinking of our PM. India's collective thinking will show the world that we need to stand against terrorism," he said.

"Ending terrorism is important for the world. I have to go to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria. You will see that opposition leaders are also leading delegations... I hope a collective thinking of India will be conveyed to the world that they need to stand against terrorism," he said.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said India has suffered the brunt of terrorism for a long time, and it's time to tell the world the country won't tolerate terrorism anymore.

"It is a matter of great pride for me that PM Narendra Modi has given me a chance to lead a delegation. It is important to tell the world that India won't sit quiet on any terrorist activities against our nation," he said.

"We have suffered for long, we will not take it anymore. Our forces showed how we hit terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan," he said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said they will highlight how terror attacks are being carried out in India by Pakistan.

"Following the unfortunate incident in Pahalgam and after the Centre's action to destroy terror hubs in Pakistan, the government has decided to send an all-party delegation... We will highlight the terror attacks that are being carried out in our country by Pakistan," Tharoor said.

"A detailed meeting will also be held before the delegation is sent. This is an important task, and I will try my best to fulfil this responsibility," he said.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on similar lines.

"We will be representing the Government of India, and not the AIMIM or any other political party.... We will be doing this to make the world aware about what's happening in our country, how our women are becoming widows and children becoming orphans, and how Pakistan wants to destabilise us," he said.

"We are the fifth largest economy, but a neighbouring country... if the region gets destabilised, then it will impact the entire world," he added.