Delegation opposes deemed varsity proposal in Andamans, meets MoS Ramdas Athawale

Sri Vijaya Puram, Feb 19 (PTI) A delegation of the Joint Action Forum Against Deemed University (JAFADU) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Union minister Ramdas Athawale, opposing the proposed establishment of a deemed university in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The delegation, led by co-convenor Rakesh Pal Govind, handed over a charter of demands to Athawale, stating that the local administration had not responded positively to concerns raised by students and other stakeholders.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Bishnu Pada Ray, who was present during the meeting, also objected to the proposal, and flagged issues of affordability and accessibility for students from the islands.

Athawale acknowledged that many residents of the islands, particularly those from marginalised families, may find it difficult to afford education under a deemed university system.

He assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the Union Education Minister and explore possible solutions.

Athawale indicated that alternative options, such as bringing existing government colleges under a state university or a central university framework, could be considered as a more suitable arrangement.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment arrived in Sri Vijaya Puram earlier in the day to participate in celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. PTI SN RBT