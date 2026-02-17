Delegation urges Karnataka Guv to clear Internal Reservation Bill for SCs

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI) A delegation led by Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa on Tuesday met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum seeking approval for the Internal Reservation Bill meant for Scheduled Castes.

The delegation, which included Excise Minister R B Thimmapur, MLAs, MLCs and community leaders, visited Lok Bhavan and urged the Governor to grant assent to the Bill passed by both Houses of the state legislature.

"Today, under my leadership, a delegation comprising Minister Thimmapur and MLAs met Governor Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum seeking approval for the Internal Reservation Bill," Muniyappa, who holds food, civil supplies and consumer affairs portfolio, said in a Facebook post.

In the memorandum, the delegation stated that they requested Gehlot to accord approval at the earliest to the Internal Reservation Bill passed by the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

It said the Bill had been unanimously passed by both Houses with the support of the ruling and Opposition parties.

"The Bill would help provide reservation among 101 sub-castes within the Scheduled Castes in accordance with the principles of social justice and equality under the Constitution," the memorandum stated, urging the Governor to grant assent at the earliest.

The Internal Reservation Bill seeks to ensure equitable distribution of reservation benefits among various sub-castes within the Scheduled Castes, amid longstanding demands that certain communities were not receiving proportional representation in education and employment. PTI GMS KH