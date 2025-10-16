Delhi: 1 killed, 2 injured as speeding scooter crashes into divider grill inside Kapashera-Dwarka tunnel

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A 29-year-old man died while two others, one of them his nephew, were seriously injured after their scooter crashed into the divider inside the Kapashera-Dwarka tunnel in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Saxena.

The injured, Sunny alias Aryan Bhatnagar and Ajay Singh Negi, aged 29 and 31, remain critical at Indira Gandhi Hospital.

Chandan was declared dead at the hospital, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8.45 am on October 12 when the three were speeding through the tunnel.

"The scooter apparently went out of control and rammed into the divider grill," an officer said.

Police found the scooter in a damaged state near the divider. Its headlight and one side were completely broken.

Investigators later confirmed that the entry of two-wheelers inside the Kapashera-Dwarka tunnel is prohibited. However, due to a lack of effective checking, some riders continue to take the tunnel route, police said.

"Two-wheelers are not allowed in the tunnel, but in this case, the riders seem to have taken the route secretly. We are examining how they managed to enter," the officer said. PTI SSJ VN VN