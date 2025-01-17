Delhi: 10 woman rescued from trafficking racket, Mahipalpur hotel owner, 2 more nabbed

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has rescued 10 woman from a trafficking racket and arrested three people, including a hotel owner from Mahipalpur area of southwest Delhi, an officer said on Friday.

A joint team of the Vasant Kunj North Police Station and the Anti-Snatching Cell busted the gang operating from a hotel, he said.

The arrests were made on the basis of a tip-off the teams received on January 15.

"A team was formed … To confirm the information, staff members were deployed as decoy customers. Once the illegal activity was verified, a raid was conducted at the hotel in Mahipalpur," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

The raid led to the rescue of 10 women and the arrest of two brokers, Abdul Rashid (50) from West Bengal and Aakash Kumar (23) from Bihar, along with the hotel owner, Nigam Kumar (30).

The rescued women were all aged between 21 and 30 and hailed from various parts of the country. They were taken to a safe location and are being given counselling and rehabilitation support. PTI BM BM VN VN