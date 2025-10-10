Delhi: 105-year-old woman walks 24 hours after hip replacement surgery

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) 105-year-old Morni Devi fractured her hip after a fall at home, but just 24 hours after undergoing a hip replacement surgery, she could stand and walk with support.

The procedure -- a bipolar hemiarthroplasty -- was carried out on September 30 and lasted for around 20 to 25 minutes, a statement by the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Shalimar Bagh said on Friday.

Doctors explained that the procedure, a type of partial hip replacement, replaces the broken ball of the hip joint with a new, smooth-moving metal ball. In cases of hip fracture, the replacement of the damaged portion is sometimes necessary to restore mobility and reduce pain.

Despite concerns about her advanced age, a pre-operative evaluation confirmed that Morni Devi was fit for the surgery, Doctor Simon Thomas, senior director of the Robotic Joint Replacements and Orthopaedics Department at the hospital, who also led the procedure, said.

"This case highlights that age should never be viewed as a limitation for life-changing surgeries," Dr Thomas said.

"With meticulous planning, surgical expertise, and post-operative care, even patients over 100 years of age can regain mobility and improve their quality of life. It's incredibly rewarding to see a patient walk again after such a major procedure," he added.

According to the hospital data, hip fractures affect nearly 50 per cent of women and 20 per cent of men over the age of 50 in India, with an estimated 6,00,000 cases expected annually by 2026. Mortality rates range between 15 per cent and 36 per cent, and recovery can often take several months to a year.

In this context, Devi's rapid recovery stands out as an example of what timely intervention and advanced technology can achieve.

"I had almost given up hope of walking again, but doctors gave me a new life. I was standing the next day, and I am now slowly walking with support,” said Devi.

Experts note that early surgical intervention not only helps restore mobility but also prevents complications such as pneumonia, infections, and blood clots that can arise from extended immobility.