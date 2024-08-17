Delhi: 11-year-old girl raped by house owner's son

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the son of a man in whose house her family was living as tenants, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the 22-year-old accused lured the girl to his house to watch television.

He allegedly forced himself upon her and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, police said.

Following this, the girl complained of uneasiness and bleeding from her private parts on the night of the incident. When her parents rushed her to the hospital, she narrated her ordeal, the officer said.

The parents approached the police, and an FIR was lodged. The accused is the son of a man in whose house her family, laundry workers by profession, was living as tenants. Police teams were formed to arrest the accused, who had absconded by then, he said.

The accused was arrested on Friday along with his father, who helped him abscond, he said.

On Saturday, the victim's family and her relatives staged protests and demanded strict punishment for the accused. They also tried to block a road but later called off the protests after a senior officer assured justice for the girl and her family.

The police said the girl had been discharged from the hospital. Further investigation is underway.