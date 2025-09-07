Delhi: 14-year-old boy drowns in Yamuna while fishing near Shastri Park

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy drowned in floodwater while fishing with his friends near Shastri Park in northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, the boy from the Shastri Park area, had gone to the Yamuna bank alongwith his friends. While fishing, he accidentally slipped into the water and was swept away by the current.

A call regarding the incident was received at Shastri Park police station on Friday evening, after which a team rushed to the spot along with personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

"The joint team launched a rescue operation and managed to pull out the boy from the water. He was immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," a senior police officer said.

The body was later shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family, the officer said.

Police said initial inquiry suggested that the boy had no swimming skills and accidentally fell into deep waters while trying to balance himself near the bank. His friends, who were with him, raised an alarm but could not save him.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is underway, said the officer.

Another police officer said that Yamuna stretch near Shastri Park has become a risky spot, especially during monsoon, when the river swells and currents turn unpredictable. Despite repeated advisories against venturing near the banks, children and locals continue to frequent the area for bathing, fishing or grazing cattle.

Police said awareness drives are being planned in the area to warn families about the dangers.