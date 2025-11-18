Delhi: 152 stolen mobile phones recovered, returned to owners

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered 152 lost and stolen mobile phones and handed them over to their rightful owners during a special return ceremony, an official said on Tuesday.

In a statement, police said mobile phones carry crucial personal data, financial details, and important memories, and their loss often causes significant distress. Limited recovery in previous years had led to a perception among citizens that tracing lost phones was not a priority for the police, they added.

Recognising this gap, the police traced and recovered 152 mobile phones, returning them to their rightful owners, the statement said.

The initiative was led by a dedicated all-women's team, which traced the phones using technical tools and the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal of the Department of Telecommunications, the official said. PTI SSJ ANM ANM