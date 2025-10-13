Delhi: 160 kg of banned firecrackers seized, one held

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police uncovered an illegal storage unit for banned firecrackers in the Nand Nagari area of northeast Delhi and arrested one individual, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Kishan Singh (46), allegedly found storing a significant quantity of prohibited firecrackers on his premises in anticipation of the upcoming festive season, he said.

Acting on a tip-off on October 6, a team raided a house in D-Block in Nand Nagari and recovered around 160 kg of firecrackers.

A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station, and authorities confirmed that the firecrackers were stored within Singh's house.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, police said.