Delhi: 168 licences issued for sale of green firecrackers ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Ahead of Diwali, authorities have issued 168 temporary licences for the retail sale of NEERI-approved green firecrackers at designated locations across the city till Saturday, officials said.

The district authorities, in collaboration with Delhi Police, have formed patrolling teams headed by area sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to ensure full compliance with the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding the sale and use of approved firecrackers, officials added.

A total of 188 applications were submitted for temporary licences to sell green firecrackers. Of these, 168 were approved, and 10 rejected, according to a senior police officer.

The highest number of licences issued was 26 in Shahdara district, followed by 25 in East Delhi, 21 in North East Delhi, North Delhi 18, he said.

Patrolling teams from multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, will ensure that only NEERI and PESO-approved green firecrackers with QR codes are lit during the specified days and times, following the Supreme Court's guidelines.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the sale of green firecrackers for three days, from October 18 to 20, allowing them to be burst from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on October 19 and 20.

The Delhi Police have been directed to process temporary sale license applications within two days, ensuring timely readiness. After Diwali, retailers will have two days to return or safely dispose of any unsold stock, with restrictions reinstated immediately, officials noted.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. Only National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) approved green firecrackers will be allowed to be sold and used in Delhi-NCR for the festival. 'Ladi' firecrackers will not be permitted, and all approved green firecrackers must carry QR codes, he said.

Shops selling non-compliant firecrackers will face closure and suspension of their licences.

Police officials emphasised that the Supreme Court directives regarding the use of green firecrackers will be strictly enforced through intensive foot patrols and monitoring of unauthorised sales.

All police stations have been instructed to remain vigilant, particularly in areas with a history of violations. Local police will increase patrols to ensure that only green firecrackers are used and that they are set off only during permitted times.

Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating these regulations, with a zero-tolerance policy for the sale or use of banned firecrackers, police added.

Additional beat staff and enforcement teams will be deployed in residential and market areas in the coming days to monitor activities and take immediate action in case of any breach, they added.

The patrolling teams, consisting of the area tehsildar, police station house officer (SHO), a fire department official, and a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) official, will conduct regular inspections of the designated sites and marketplaces. They will ensure that only permitted products are sold and will collect random samples for analysis by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

The ban on the sale of firecrackers through e-commerce portals will remain in place according to Supreme Court guidelines.