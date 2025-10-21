Delhi: 18-year-old suffers eye injury after being hit by firecracker

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman sustained injuries to her eye in a firecracker incident in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area on Diwali, police sources said on Tuesday.

Her family members have alleged that some people deliberately threw a cracker on her and she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

"The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman was outside her house and a cracker burst close to her, causing an injury to her eye. However, the family members alleged that some people threw crackers on her," said a source.

Meanwhile, a police officer said the woman's family has not made any allegations in connection with the incident.

"The girl has been examined and, as of now, no allegations have been made by her or her family," said the officer. PTI BM KVK KVK