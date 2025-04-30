Delhi: 19-year-old dies after 'jumping' from police vehicle, family alleges custodial death

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth in custody died and another was injured after they allegedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle during transit in the Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

Family members of the victims blocked the Samalkha-Kapashera road and pelted stones at the police, alleging custodial death.

Police have initiated legal proceedings and a judicial inquiry is underway into the youth's death.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred near Vasant Kunj North police station while the duo was being taken to lock-up, following their arrest in an arms and vehicle theft case on Tuesday.

Head constable Balbir Singh and constable Nitesh were on routine motorcycle patrol around 3 pm when they noticed two men on a motorcycle acting suspiciously.

"When signalled to stop, the duo attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief chase," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

The arrested individuals were identified as Vikas alias Majnu (28) and Ravi Sahni alias Ravi Kaliya (19), both residents of Samalkha in Delhi.

"A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from Vikas. The motorcycle they were riding was found to be stolen in a case registered at Palam Village police station and was being driven by Ravi," the DCP said.

Police registered a case at Kapashera police station. Both accused were medically examined and were being transported in a vehicle to Vasant Kunj North lock-up.

However, while the vehicle was taking a turn near the police station, both men allegedly jumped out of it in an apparent attempt to escape.

Both sustained injuries and were taken to IGI Hospital where Ravi was declared dead on arrival. Vikas is undergoing treatment for minor abrasions, the police statement said.

The DCP reached the protest site on the Samalkha-Kapashera road as they were not allowing vehicle movement.

"After several request, the protesters opened the road and the traffic was maintained. Our teams are still there and will keep an eye to maintain law and order in the area," the DCP said, adding that the family's allegations will also be looked into.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Singh said no police personnel received any injury during the protest and stone pelting and that everything is under control now.

"The matter is under investigation and the condition is under control now. We are identifying those who blocked the road and pelted stones on police teams," said the additional DCP.

Family members told PTI Videos that police picked both of them from home who were taken for inquiry to some forested area.

"We got to know that they were thrashed by the police teams and later we got a call that police were taking both of them for a medical checkup. It was late at night when we found out that Ravi Sahni died. We want strict action against those who are responsible for his death," a family member said.

Due to protest, a massive jam was witnessed on both side of the Samalkha-Kapashera road leading to route diversion by the traffic police.

"The road from Dwarka underpass to Kapashera border is completely choked with no traffic movement. It's office hours and no traffic police to help," a daily commuter wrote on X.

Meanwhile, some Congress workers and leaders sat on a dharna at Kapashera police station following the death.

A Congress leader in a video posted on X said that he was at the protest site to support the family members of the victim, but he was detained by police and was brought to Kapashera police staton. PTI BM BM KVK KVK