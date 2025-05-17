Delhi: 19-year-old Nandu gang member wanted in attempt to murder, robbery cases held

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A 19-year-old member of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, wanted in two major criminal cases including attempt to murder and armed robbery, has been arrested from Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused, Praveen alias Bali, was arrested near Dhoolsiras Chowk on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Dwarka on the night of May 15, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

Praveen was earlier apprehended as a juvenile in the murder case of former councillor Surender Matiala, which was allegedly carried out at the behest of Nandu gang members operating from abroad, the DCP said.

After his release, he formed his own gang and began extorting money from bootleggers and locals, the officer said.

The accused had been associated with the Nandu gang since he was a minor and initially came in contact with a key member, Sunil alias Sheela, through social media, police said.

Praveen is currently wanted in two cases -- an armed robbery case registered at Sultanpuri police station in 2022 and another case of attempt to murder and assault on police personnel in which a constable was shot and injured during a raid in Tilak Nagar in March this year --, Gautam said.

As a minor, he was also involved in two other cases -- a robbery case in Dwarka Sector-23 and a murder case in Bindapur in 2023 --, police said.

A sophisticated .32 bore pistol along with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ OZ OZ