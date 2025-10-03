Delhi: 2 aides of foreign-based gangsters arrested after encounter

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two wanted criminals allegedly linked to foreign-based gangsters after an encounter in the Kapashera area on Friday, an official said.

The accused were identified as Akash Rajput and Mahipal, both residents of Rajasthan, he said.

Police stated that Rajput was wanted in multiple extortion and kidnapping cases in Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan, and carried a bounty of Rs 20,000 announced by the Rajasthan Police.

"Rajput was involved in the July 2022 firing outside a hospital in Assandh in Karnal, carried out on the directions of gangster Daler Kotia, and was also wanted in a July 2025 abduction case in Gujarat in which gangster Kirit Singh Jhala had demanded Rs 100 crore ransom," said the officer.

Jhala had recently joined the syndicate of Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, police said.

Police further mentioned that Mahipal, who had been previously arrested in the Karnal firing case and released on bail, had also become active within the same network.

"During the encounter, Rajput sustained a bullet injury in the lower body before being overpowered. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid, and further investigation is underway," added the officer. PTI BM MPL MPL