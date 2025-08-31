Delhi: 2 aides of Kapil Nandu-Venkat Garg gang arrested after encounter; arms, cash recovered

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) A sharpshooter and a logistics provider allegedly linked to the Nandu-Venkat Garg gang were arrested following an encounter in Delhi's Ujwa area, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Anmol Kohli (25), a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Haryana, and Naveen alias Bhanja (26), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana.

"Both were wanted in a firing and extortion case registered at the Chhawla Police Station," said the officer.

The encounter occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after a team of the Special Cell laid a trap on Kharkhari Road near Ujwa village based on specific inputs.

"When signalled to surrender, the accused opened fire at the police team without any provocation. In retaliatory fire, both sustained gunshot injuries. They were immediately overpowered and rushed to the Rao Tula Ram Hospital in Jafarpur for treatment," he said.

Two pistols, seven live cartridges, five empty cartridges, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, a motorcycle and a scooter were recovered from their possession, police said.

According to the police, Naveen had earlier been jailed in an attempt to murder case in Haryana and was also involved in extortion-related firing incidents in 2024.

Anmol, whose parents passed away, worked at a tea shop in Ambala before being allegedly introduced to the gang through associates, they added.

The accused have also been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, with a fresh FIR registered at the Special Cell police station, an official statement said.

Further investigation is underway in the case.