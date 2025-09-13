Delhi: 2 arrested for assaulting ice-cream seller with paper cutter after row over price

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly assaulting an ice-cream seller with a paper cutter in Shaheen Bagh following a quarrel over price, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Imran (23), a resident of Welcome in northeast Delhi, and Farid (23), a resident of Ahmedabad.

"The incident took place in the intervening night of September 11-12 when the complainant, Roshan Kumar, was heading towards Jasola with his ice-cream cart. As he reached near an ATM on Nala Road, three young men stopped him and picked up a fight over the price of ice-cream," a senior police officer said.

During the scuffle, one of them attacked Kumar with a paper cutter, injuring his abdomen. The accused fled soon after the assault, while Kumar was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Police registered an FIR based on Kumar's statement, the officer said.

A police team on patrol on Friday evening noticed two men moving suspiciously near the Shram Vihar cut under the Metro line in Shaheen Bagh.

On seeing the police, they tried to flee but were caught after a brief chase.

"A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were found in their possession. On questioning, they admitted to being involved in the assault case," the officer said.

A case under the Arms Act has been added against the duo, and efforts are underway to trace their third associate.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to extort money from people by threatening them with firearms.

Police said Rehan is a repeat offender who has been involved in multiple cases, including those under the Arms Act, and for robbery and culpable homicide.

Farid has a past criminal record in Ahmedabad, details of which are being verified, they said.