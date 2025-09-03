Delhi: 2 arrested for firing over monetary dispute

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly opening fire outside a house in Adarsh Nagar following a monetary dispute, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Ritik (22), a resident of Adarsh Nagar, and Umesh (22), a resident of Bhadola village. "On August 31, a PCR call was received regarding a firing incident in Adarsh Nagar. The complainant, Rajesh Kumar (50), alleged that his son Avesh had a financial dispute with Ritik, who, along with his associate, fired a shot in the air outside their house before fleeing the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

A case was registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Acting on a tip-off, the accused were apprehended on September 1 after a brief chase, the DCP mentioned further.

A country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a scooty used in the crime were recovered from Ritik's possession, the police added.

During interrogation, Ritik confessed to firing in the air outside the complainant's house due to non-payment of money allegedly owed to him by Avesh. His associate, Umesh, admitted to accompanying him during the incident, the police said.

Ritik is a habitual offender and was earlier involved in a murder case. PTI SSJ SMV SSJ SMV MPL MPL