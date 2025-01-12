Delhi: 2 arrested for forging documents to apply for voter ID

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men for forging documents to get voter IDs, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accused have been identified as Juber, a 35-year-old cab driver from Ramesh Enclave, and Nadeem, a 30-year-old resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar, they said.

"The case came to light on December 30 when the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for Assembly Constituency-09 (Kirari) filed a complaint with the Prem Nagar Police Station," said a senior police officer.

The complaint reported that five individuals had allegedly submitted applications for voter registration using forged documents. Upon reviewing the documents, it was found that one of the applications, that of Juber, contained falsified information.

Advertisment

In response to the complaint, an FIR was registered and a team was formed to investigate and arrest the accused.

The investigation revealed that while the voter registration applications of three individuals were legitimate, Juber's submission was found to be fraudulent.

"The tampering was linked to the residential address on his Aadhar card, which had been altered before his application for a voter ID card. Despite the Aadhar number itself being genuine, the fraudulent alteration of the address was discovered to be a deliberate attempt to obtain a voter ID card for Juber," said the officer.

Advertisment

Further investigations revealed that Juber had handed over his original Aadhar document to Nadeem, who runs a Jan Sewa Kendra in Mangolpuri.

Nadeem, who facilitates various online applications, including for voter IDs and Aadhar cards, used his position to tamper with the details and submit the fraudulent application for Juber, said the officer.

Both individuals have now been arrested and efforts are underway to determine if more people or networks are involved, he added.

Advertisment

As part of the investigation, the police seized the hard disk from Nadeem's shop to gather further evidence. PTI BM AS AS