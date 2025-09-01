Delhi: 2 arrested for snatching woman's phone in Shahdara

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly snatching a woman's phone and ramming their scooter into a motorcycle while fleeing in Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on August 30 when the complainant, identified as Roshni, was heading to work and two men on a white scooter snatched her phone before speeding away, he said.

"As the victim raised an alarm, a bike rider tried to stop the miscreants, but they rammed into his vehicle and managed to flee. A case under Sections 304(2) (Snatching) and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the BNS was registered at the Shahdara Police Station based on her complaint," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Parshant Gautam said.

Police analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified the scooter number used in the crime, which was found to be registered under the name of Md Nadeem Ahmed, a Seelampur local, the officer added.

Upon interrogation, Nadeem allegedly revealed that he gave the scooter to his acquaintance, Md Rashid. Based on this input, a raid was conducted at New Seelampur and both the accused — Md Rashid alias Sahil (24) of New Seelampur and Faisal (25) of Gautam Vihar — were arrested, the police said.

Additionally, the police recovered the woman's phone, along with the SIM card and the scooter used in the crime, from their possession.

During questioning, the duo allegedly admitted to the crime and claimed to be under the influence of alcohol when they targeted the victim early in the morning. Both men are drivers by profession and have no previous criminal record, the police mentioned further.

Further investigation is underway, the police added. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL