Delhi: 2 arrested for stabbing govt liquor shop employee

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old employee of a government liquor shop in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area following a conspiracy hatched due to enmity, police said on Monday.

On August 31, the police received a call about 10 to 12 men arriving on scooters and attacking a staff member of a liquor shop with knives before fleeing. When the police reached the scene, the victim, identified as Gyan Pal Singh, a resident of Shastri Park, was found grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.

"As the victim was unable to give a statement, the police recorded the version of the shop manager, Yatish Kumar (52), and registered a case of attempt to murder at the Bharat Nagar Police Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

During the investigation, the police used technical surveillance and informers to identify and arrest two accused - Akbar (27) and Rehan (19), locals of Wazirpur.

The duo allegedly revealed during interrogation that an individual named Hunny, a local property dealer, called them to his office in Bunkar Colony, where he and several others from Jahangirpuri discussed a plan to kill the victim, as he had a prior enmity with him.

A senior police officer said that Hunny, who also has a murder case against him, has previously threatened Gyan on multiple occasions to reveal the names of the people who beat up the accused's brother last year.

After consuming alcohol, they allegedly conspired to carry out the attack. Akbar, Rehan and other associates later entered the liquor shop and stabbed Singh multiple times before fleeing, the police stated.

The two arrested men are being produced in court for police custody remand, while efforts are on to trace and arrest the remaining accused, officials said.