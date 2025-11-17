Delhi: 2 arrested in separate cases after NCMEC flags child sexual abuse material uploads

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended two people in separate cases for uploading and transmitting Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) after receiving alerts from the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), an official said on Monday.

According to police, the cases originated from the cyber tipline reports generated by the NCMEC and forwarded by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for prompt action.

"Two FIRs were registered under Section 67B of the IT Act, which deals with offences related to child sexual content online," said the police officer.

He further said that in the first case, an FIR was registered after NCMEC flagged an account that had uploaded prohibited content.

Police said the accused, a juvenile, was traced through digital footprints in Sangam Vihar. The team analysed activity logs, timestamp correlations and IP addresses, which matched the login sessions reported by NCMEC. The juvenile was apprehended, and his device was seized for forensic examination.

In the second case, an FIR indicated multiple uploads of CSAM through another account. The accused, a 54-year-old man from Chhatarpur Extension, was identified through mobile number analysis and IP address verification.

"He had accessed and uploaded the content repeatedly across several sessions. He was arrested, and his mobile phone has been sent for detailed forensic analysis. Both the accounts had been flagged internationally for hosting prohibited content, and the findings were corroborated through technical records obtained from service providers," said the officer, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM MPL MPL