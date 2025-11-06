Delhi: 2 friends stab each other after fight over failed 'second wife' arrangement turns bloody

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Two friends stabbed each other in Delhi's Rohini area after a heated argument erupted over one of them failing to "arrange a second wife" for the other despite taking Rs 60,000 for the task, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of October 7 near the Rithala bus stand, where the victim, Jagdish, confronted his friend Deepak (35) about the woman he had promised to introduce him to.

The argument escalated, and Deepak allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Jagdish in the chest, a senior police officer said.

In a bid to save himself, Jagdish removed the knife from his chest and attacked Deepak. Upon being injured, Deepak fled the spot.

Soon after, a PCR call was made, and police reached the location and rushed Jagdish to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

Jagdish told investigators that he had been facing marital discord for several years. He said he had confided in Deepak about his troubled marriage and his wish to remarry, the police said.

According to his statement, Jagdish had dropped his wife off at her parental home in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on October 6 and returned to Delhi the next day. He spent the entire day with Deepak, who had assured him that he would find a woman for him to marry.

"Jagdish told police that he had already paid Deepak Rs 30,000 some time ago for arranging his remarriage and paid him another Rs 30,000 through an online payment application on the evening of October 7," the officer said.

Around 11 pm that night, Deepak called Jagdish near the bus stand in Rithala. When Jagdish asked about the promised woman, Deepak became aggressive, pulled out a knife, stabbed him, and said, "I will finish you, forget about the woman", Jagdish told the police.

Jagdish retaliated in self-defence, inflicting two to three injuries on Deepak, he said.

On October 8, a case was registered against Deepak under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and another against Jagdish under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), the police said.

Deepak was arrested on October 10 and remains in judicial custody, while Jagdish was bound down in the case on November 3, the police added. PTI SSJ ANM ARB HIG