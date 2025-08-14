Delhi: 2 held for duping family of over Rs 10 lakh on pretext of govt jobs

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A fraudulent job racket was busted, leading to the arrest of two men, who allegedly cheated a family of Rs 10.45 lakh by promising them government jobs in the Income Tax Department and the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Kaushal Kishore Srivastava (48) and Arun Kumar Yadav (33), both residents of Shakurpur.

The accused allegedly posed as influential men with connections in top government offices and targeted unemployed youth and needy families. They produced forged joining letters, confirmation letters, and identity cards purportedly issued by government departments to convince victims of their authenticity, the police said.

The case came to light after a complaint by 44-year-old Jitender Rai, a resident of Mahindra Park in Rani Bagh, who runs a photocopy and stationery shop.

"In December 2024, the accused approached him at his shop and offered to secure a lower division clerk post in the Income Tax Department for his daughter for Rs 5 lakh and a gardener position at the MHA for him for Rs 2 lakh," the police stated.

To win the complainant's trust, they allegedly took his daughter to a national political party's headquarters, obtained her educational certificates, and even made her report for duty at the Income Tax Department for two days, the police mentioned, adding that the accused even handed over forged documents as proof of appointment.

An FIR was registered at the Subhash Place Police Station on July 12, following which a team was formed and further investigation was taken up.

The accused were arrested on August 13, and two mobile phones, along with the forged documents, were recovered from them.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to running the racket for several months, targeting people seeking government jobs. They would demand advance payments as processing fees and later evade victims after receiving the money. Both accused have no previous criminal records, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM SHS MPL MPL