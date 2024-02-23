Delhi: 2 held for duping govt employee of Rs 90,000 in credit card fraud

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a government employee of over Rs 90,000 on the pretext of redeeming credit card points, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The victim, in his complaint, alleged that the fraudsters contacted regarding redeeming points on his credit card. They led him to a website where he unwittingly provided his card details after which Rs 40,800 and Rs 49,980 were deducted from his account.

He later blocked his card. The victim lost Rs 90,780 from his credit card, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police identified the accused as Rinku (22) who was found to be the direct beneficiary of the transactions and nabbed him. Later, Abhisekh Kumar (21), who was found to be involved in supplying bank accounts to fraudsters, was also apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

Advertisment

It was found that Kumar had been supplying bank account kits to Abdul. The connection between Kumar and Abdul was established through the social media platform, police said.

Rinku and Kumar admitted their roles as accomplices under the direction of their co-accused Abdul, police said.

It was revealed that Rinku, who was acquainted with Kumar and in need of money, was approached by Kumar to sell his bank account kit for Rs 6,000. Kumar later sold it to Abdul for Rs 10,000, the DCP said.

Kumar further confessed to selling around four bank account kits to Abdul on previous occasions, police said, adding that efforts are being made to trace Abdul. PTI NIT NB