Delhi: 2 held for firing in air outside Gurugram club

Gurugram, Aug 18 (PTI) Two men from Delhi were arrested for firing in the air outside a nightclub in neighbouring Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday outside the ToyBox club in sector 29, they said.

A team of Gurugram police arrested Yogesh and Swayam from Delhi's Aya Nagar locality where the duo reside, an official said.

As the club was only allowing the entry of couples, the two could not get it. This led to an argument between them and the club employees and the duo fired in the air before fleeing the spot.

Following a complaint by a club employee, an FIR was registered at sector 29 police station and the duo have confessed to the crime, police said. PTI COR RHL