Delhi: 2 held for high-value store theft

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a security guard, for their alleged involvement in a high-value theft from an electronic store room in Amaryllis Unity EWS Tower in central Delhi's Sidhipura area, an official on Monday said.

The theft took place on June 12 and involved expensive brand air conditioning units, copper wires and other electrical fittings worth several lakh, police said.

An FIR was registered at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road Police Station based on the complaint and further investigation was taken up, they said.

A police team used the CCTV analysis to identify the accused and one person, identified as Amit Dubey, was apprehended following multiple raids, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, Nidhin Valsan, said that Dubey, a resident of Karawal Nagar, during interrogation disclosed the involvement of another accused -- Shivam Singh of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

"A team recovered eight AC units (four indoor and four outdoor) from there," Valsan said in a statement.

The DCP said that five bundles of copper wire were also recovered from behind the store room where the wires were dumped.

An iron rod cutter used in the break-in and a mobile phone left by Dubey at the scene were also seized, he added.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of a security guard Kapil Dev, who allegedly enabled the suspects to access the premises, police said.

Dubey and Kapil Dev have been arrested, while the co-accused Shivam Singh is on the run, they said.

The recovered items include two vehicles used in the crime along with the stolen AC units and copper wire, said police and added further investigation is on into the matter. PTI BM AS AS