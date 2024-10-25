Delhi: 2 held for killing 19-year-old woman, burying her body

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman and burying her body in a pit in an abandoned area in Haryana, officials said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Sanju alias Saleem (victim's boyfriend), Pankaj and Ritik, police said.

The police received a complaint from the victim's brother on October 22 stating that his sister had gone missing. He suspected that a man, whom his sister recently befriended, might have been involved in her disappearance, they said.

"Upon receiving the complaint, multiple teams were formed to investigate. The woman's phone was switched off," a senior police officer said.

During the course of the investigation, the police apprehended Sanju and Pankaj. They confessed to the crime and said that they had rented a car on October 21 and took the victim along with some of her belongings.

"They admitted to killing her and burying her body in Madina village in Haryana’s Rohtak district. Acting on their information, our team recovered the victim's body from a nearly four-foot-deep pit in the abandoned area in Madina," the officer added.

Police further said that a case has been registered. They are looking for the third accused in the case, Ritik, the officer said.

Sources in the police said that some of the family members are also claiming that the victim was pregnant and teams are investigating the case from all angles.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother demanded strict action against the accused. She said that her daughter was a social media influencer and used to make short videos for different platforms.

"We got to know that she met a boy a few months back. They became good friends and started talking. It was shocking when we came to know that his real name was Saleem. He confessed to killing my daughter and buried her body. We want strict action against all the accused," she said.

The victim's brother-in-law said that the accused had used a different name when he befriended the woman. PTI BM HIG