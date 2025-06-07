Delhi: 2 held for smuggling marijuana in watermelon-loaded truck

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling marijuana worth approximately Rs 1.75 crore in a truck loaded with watermelons as a disguise, in north east Delhi's Sonia Vihar, an official said on Saturday.

Intezar Malik (31) and Rizwan (32) were arrested, and a total of 348.176 kg of marijuana was seized.

Malik was the alleged mastermind and is a repeat offender with a previous NDPS case in Andhra Pradesh, the police noted, adding that Rizwan worked as a driver on a commission basis and is also wanted in a similar case.

"The marijuana was being smuggled in a truck loaded with watermelons to disguise the illegal cargo. The seizure was made in the Sonia Vihar area of north east Delhi following a tip-off," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Apoorva Gupta said.

The police received inputs about a narcotic consignment from Andhra Pradesh heading toward Delhi via Pusta Road in Sonia Vihar, she said.

On May 21, around 2 am, a truck matching the description was intercepted.

"Initially, it (truck) appeared to be carrying watermelons, but 17 plastic bags filled with green leafy substance, which was confirmed to be ganja later, were found concealed underneath," the DCP added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered, and the two accused were remanded to judicial custody.

The police also stated that Malik had allegedly been smuggling marijuana from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh for the past four to five years using similar concealment methods.

Rizwan allegedly assisted in the operation and drove the truck on Malik's behalf.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the broader supply network, the officer added. PTI SSJ MPL MPL