Delhi: 2 held for snatching woman's ATM card, withdrawing Rs 60,000

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly snatching a woman's ATM card and withdrawing Rs 60,000 from her account in Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Bittu (33) and Shishpal alias Leelu (35), both residents of Hisar in Haryana, they said.

"A complaint was received from a woman, a resident of Bawana, alleging that her ATM card was snatched, and Rs 60,000 was withdrawn from her account. Based on her statement, a case was registered on October 3," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

Police examined hundreds of CCTV cameras and traced the movement of the suspects from Delhi to Haryana through technical surveillance and local intelligence.

Following sustained efforts, the accused were arrested, and police recovered Rs 20,000 from Bittu and Rs 25,000 from Shishpal. An ATM card belonging to the complainant and the motorcycle used in the offence were also seized, the officer added.

During interrogation, Bittu confessed to committing the robbery along with Shishpal and another associate, identified as Tinku, who is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him, police said.

The accused also admitted to already knowing the woman's ATM card PIN, as they had been observing her for a while.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bittu was previously involved in a case under the Arms Act, the officer added.