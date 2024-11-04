Delhi: 2 held over attempted robbery at elderly's house in Vikaspuri

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men who allegedly barged into the Vikaspuri area house of a retired DDA employee and asked him to give up his car keys and mobile phones at gunpoint, according to an FIR.

Malkhan Singh Tyagi, 63, told police that he was sleeping in his room when two people barged into his house and brandished a gun.

"When I shouted, my wife who was working in the kitchen rushed inside the room, but the person threatened her to stay silent," he said in the FIR.

Tyagi said the men were about to swipe jewellery kept in the almirah, when his son Paras reached the house.

"Looking at my son, both men tried to flee from the spot, but were overpowered by some neighbours and my son. Both identified themselves as Abhishek and Tushar and were handed over to the police," the FIR read. PTI BM VN VN