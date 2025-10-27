Delhi: 2 injured as DTC bus rams into police patrolling van in Nand Nagri

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Two pedestrians were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus rammed into a police patrolling vehicle in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the bus driver was identified as Ismail (39), and he was arrested on the spot.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of October 26 and 27, opposite the sub-divisional magistrate's office near Gagan Cinema, when a patrolling team was out on night duty in a government vehicle.

"The team noticed a crowd gathered on the roadside and stopped their vehicle to inquire about the situation, when a DTC bus coming from the Wazirabad side hit the vehicle from behind,” a police officer said.

Due to the impact, the police vehicle mounted the footpath, and two pedestrians were injured, the officer said.

Both the injured were taken to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital for treatment.

The DTC bus was impounded and its driver was apprehended on the spot, police said. A case has been registered at Nand Nagri police station, and further investigation is underway. PTI BM OZ OZ