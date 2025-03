New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A portion of a building on Wednesday collapsed on GB Road here, injuring two people, said a Delhi Fire Services official.

The official said that they received a call regarding collapse of a portion of a building at 2.32 pm and a rescue team was pressed into service.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that two people -- a woman and a man -- sustained injuries and they were rushed to a nearby hospital. PTI SSJ BM AS AS