Delhi: 2 inmates injured in attack in Tihar jail

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Two inmates lodged in the Tihar jail here were injured in an attack inside their wards by another inmate with a sharp-edged weapon, officials said on Saturday.

The victims were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital from where they were discharged after treatment, a Delhi Police official said.

The incident took place inside jail number 9 on Friday.

The two inmates were attacked by a member of their rival group, the official said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI ALK RC