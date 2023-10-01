Delhi: 2 killed, 1 injured in fight over talking to girl

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Two men have been killed and one has been injured during a fight between two groups in the Bhalswa area of northwest Delhi over talking to a girl, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the night of September 30, they said.

On receiving information about the clash, police personnel reached the spot near Samta Vihar and found a man, identified as Hinashu, lying in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said.

The team was informed that two men were taken to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in an injured condition. At the hospital, they came to know that one of the injured, Azad, was pronounced dead on arrival while the other, Vijender, was undergoing treatment, the officer said.

Virender told police that his younger brother Azad and another person Hemu used to talk to a girl.

"On September 30, both had heated arguments and Azad snatched Hemu's mobile phone. Hemu and his brother Himanshu along with some of his friends later attacked Azad with a knife. During the scuffle, Himanshu and Azad received stab injuries and died. Virender too was injured when he tried to intervene," police said.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation into the matter has been initiated, police said. PTI BM SLB NSD NSD