Delhi: 2 killed in factory blast in Bawana

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Two persons died and four others were injured in a blast in a plastic factory in Bawana area here on Wednesday, officials said.

Fire officials said they got a call at 4.44 pm about a fire in a factory in Sector-3 of the Bawana industrial area and rushed six fire tenders to the spot.

They said the fire resulted in a blast at 5.10 pm in which five to six people got seriously injured.

Two of them died on the spot, they said, adding, all of them were rushed to a hospital. PTI NIT NIT AS VN VN