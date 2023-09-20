Delhi: 2 killed in plastic factory blast in Bawana

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Two men were killed and at least four other persons were injured in a blast on Wednesday in a factory in the Bawana industrial area here during the manufacturing of plastic granules from cigarette lighter scrap, officials said.

Fire officials said they got a call about the blast in the plastic factory in Sector-3 and rushed six fire tenders to the spot. At least four people got seriously injured the blast, they said.

The blast did not trigger a fire in the factory, officials said, adding, the wounded were rushed to a hospital.

A PCR call was received at the Bawana police station about the fire, and the caller said a few people trapped there.

Officials said fire tenders, ambulances and police staff were rushed to the spot.

The injured were shifted to the MV hospital where two persons were declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the factory was being run by a person named Mukesh, the DCP said.

The factory buys empty plastic cigarette lighters and grind those to pieces, he said, adding six labours were employed in the factory.

While grinding those lighters, a blast took place on Wednesday, the DCP said.

The deceased have been identified as Harveer and Ashok, residents of Etah district of Uttar Pradesh.

While the injured were identified as Sanjeev (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Sonu (40), Usha (40), a resident of Nangloi, and Bhanu, a resident of Etah, police said, adding that Bhanu has received 60 per cent burn injuries.

A case is being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against factory owner Mukesh, the DCP added. PTI NIT NIT TIR TIR