Delhi: 2 members of gang that strangles victims to rob them held after encounter

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Two alleged members of the 'Gala Ghotu gang', with their modus operandi being strangling their victims before robbing them, were arrested following an encounter with the police in Delhi's Keshav Puram area, officials said on Wednesday.

One of the accused sustained a gunshot injury during the exchange of fire. The accused were identified as Ajay alias Kangaroo (33) and Ravi alias Gotia (30), both residing in the Lawrence Road area, an officer said.

The duo was wanted in connection with a recent robbery case in which a man was strangled and then robbed of his mobile phone, gold ring and cash near the Prembari Pul on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"The two men also allegedly snatched his purse containing Rs 15,000 and important documents before fleeing from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Keshav Puram Police Station. Multiple police teams were formed to track down the accused.

"A team received a tip-off on Tuesday evening about the presence of the two men near a hotel and a banquet Hall in Keshav Puram. Upon noticing the police, the accused tried to escape, and Kangaroo opened fire on head constable Mohit," the officer said.

In an act of self-defence, the head constable retaliated, and a bullet hit the accused on his right foot below the knee. He was immediately overpowered, and his associate was also nabbed. Additionally, the police recovered a country-made pistol, one empty and one live cartridge, and a stolen mobile phone from their possession. Cash amounting to Rs 5,350 was also seized, the police mentioned.

The injured accused was shifted to the hospital for treatment, and his condition is said to be stable. The police noted that both the accused are habitual offenders and have been active in the area.

"Kangaroo is a bad character of the Keshav Puram Police Station and is previously linked to 12 cases, including violations of the Arms Act, theft, snatching, burglary, and the NDPS Act. His associate, Gotia, has seven cases of theft, arms-related offences, and robbery filed against him. A new case involving attempted murder and other charges has also been registered against the accused," the DCP said.

During their interrogation, both suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in the robbery. The police further stated that the complainant's mobile phone was recovered, and further investigation is ongoing.