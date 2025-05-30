Delhi: 2 men end life by jumping into Yamuna river in separate incidents in span of 48 hours

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Two men allegedly ended their lives by jumping into the Yamuna River in different parts of Delhi in a span of 48 hours, police said on Friday.

A 46-year-old man, Vicky Kapoor, from Krishna Nagar, allegedly jumped into the river near the east Delhi Boat Club area due to domestic disputes on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Eyewitnesses saw Kapoor leap into the river and immediately alerted the police. Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, the East Delhi Boat Club, and police personnel launched a search and rescue operation upon receiving information.

His body was recovered late at night, the officer said, adding that his family have been informed, and no foul play is suspected.

In a separate incident a 21-year-old man, Sameer, allegedly drove his scooter into the Yamuna at high speed near the Chilla Yamuna Khadar area in Mayur Vihar around 6 am and drowned, police said.

He was accompanied by his friend Nazim at the time of the incident. According to Nazim's statement to the police, Sameer was intoxicated and had been behaving erratically.

Upon reaching Yamuna Khadar, Sameer asked Nazim to get off the scooter approximately 50 metres from the riverbank, after which he accelerated towards the water and jumped in with the vehicle, the officer said.

Nazim and local witnesses attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

"A search operation was launched with the help of the fire department and a diver team. The scooter and body were recovered shortly afterward," he said.

Sameer was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body was later handed over to his father following post-mortem formalities.

Statements from the family and eyewitnesses indicated that he had exhibited similar self-harming behaviour in the past. No foul play has been suspected in this case either, police said.

Further investigation is underway in both cases, they added.