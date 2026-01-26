Delhi: 2 men rob head constable's service pistol, open fire at him

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Two men allegedly robbed a Delhi Police head constable of his service pistol and opened fire at him in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave area, sources said on Monday.

The incident occurred on January 22 at around 2 pm when a head constable, posted at Safdarjung Enclave police station, was on routine patrol in uniform, police sources said.

While he was in the area, some people informed him that two individuals were consuming intoxicants in nearby bushes. Rajkumar reached the spot and began questioning the duo, they added.

Angered by his intervention, the two men allegedly attacked the head constable.

During the scuffle, they allegedly snatched his government-issued pistol from his waist, and one of them fired a shot at him, sources said.

However, the constable allegedly grabbed the assailant's hand, causing the bullet to veer off in another direction, thereby saving his life. The accused then threatened him and fled towards the Outer Ring Road in the IIT direction with the weapon, they added.

According to sources, one of the accused ran while the other stopped a motorcyclist at gunpoint, placed the pistol on his head and forced him to drive towards Hauz Khas.

After the assailants fled, the injured head constable reported the matter to the police. A case has been registered at the Safdarjung Enclave police station based on his complaint.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the accused, officials said.