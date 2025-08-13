Delhi: 2 men who raped 9-year-old girls lured them with perfumes

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Two men, who were arrested for allegedly raping two nine-year-old girls and holding them captive overnight at a private swimming pool in Narela, lured them by purchasing perfumes at a nearby store, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Anil Kumar (37) and Munil Kumar (24), allegedly took the two girls, who lived with their families at a slum in Bawana, on August 5 to a nearby shop after they came to the swimming pool, about four to five kilometers away from their home, he said.

"They bought them perfumes at the store. The third girl, around 12 years of age, who had come along, went back home," a senior police officer said.

The complaint filed by the mother of one of the girls stated that her daughter had been playing at her aunt’s house in Bawana when she, along with two other girls, went to the pool. However, the two nine-year-old girls didn’t come home that day and returned around 5 am the next day.

The girls did not immediately reveal the crime to their parents as the accused allegedly threatened to kill them if they did so. However, two days after the incident, the girls said they had been locked in a room and raped by Anil, a contractor employed by the pool's owner, and Munil, the pool's caretaker, the officer stated.

The accused also allegedly asked the girls for money, to which the minors said they had none.

A case was registered on August 9 under Sections 70 (gang rape), 127 (wrongful confinement), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 10 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The girls’ medical examinations were conducted, and their statements were recorded before a judicial magistrate. The police arrested the two accused on August 10 from the swimming pool and recovered critical evidence," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said.

Besides a pillow cover, a bedsheet, and two empty condom packets that were recovered, the police also seized the digital video recorder (DVR) of the swimming pool for gathering evidence, the officer mentioned, adding that the accused have no criminal records. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL